Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr ‘Destined’ For Franchise Tag?

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr “appears destined for the franchise tag” this offseason, which would cost Tampa Bay around $18.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

If the Buccaneers were able to get a long-term extension in place with Winfield Jr before Monday, they could save $1.2 million against the cap. However, they have to address some other notable impending free agents including QB Baker Mayfield and WR Mike Evans.

Signing Mayfield to extension by Monday would save the Bucs $1.725 million against the 2024 cap while a new deal for Evans would result in $7.387 million cap savings.

With this in mind, it’s likely the Buccaneers are focused on a new extension for Evans right now.

Indications out of Tampa Bay are that they want to run things back with Mayfield and Evans with new OC Liam Cohen taking over for Dave Canales.

It seemed as though the Bucs could keep the franchise tag available for Mayfield, but if he’s committed to getting a deal done, it would make sense to tag Winfield Jr and buy them some time to piece things together this offseason.

Winfield, 25, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned All-American honors in 2019. The Buccaneers selected him in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winfield played out the final year of a four-year, $7,307,182 rookie contract that included a $2,874,314 signing bonus. Winfield is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next month.

In 2023, Winfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 122 tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, three interceptions, four recoveries and 12 pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.