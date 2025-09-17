Bucs Starting G Cody Mauch Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Bucs starting RG Cody Mauch suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team’s game on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

As a result, the team signed G Dan Feeney off of the Bills’ practice squad.

Mauch, 26, was a three-time FCS Championship winner with North Dakota State and was a Consensus FCS All-American in 2022.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $7,485,455 rookie contract that includes a $2,443,967 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Mauch appeared in 62 games for North Dakota State.

In 2025, Mauch appeared in and started two games for the Bucs.

He’s started all 39 games of his career for the Bucs.