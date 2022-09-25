Bucs WR Julio Jones Dealing With Partially Torn PCL

By
Logan Ulrich
-

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says Buccaneers WR Julio Jones is dealing with a partially torn PCL ligament in his knee. 

Julio Jones

Glazer adds the injury isn’t one that typically requires surgery, it just takes time to recover. Jones missed last week and is a game-time decision to play today against the Packers. 

Jones, 33, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019. 

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut. 

In 2022, Jones has appeared in one game for the Bucs and caught three of five targets for 69 yards. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply