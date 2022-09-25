Bucs WR Julio Jones Dealing With Partially Torn PCL

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says Buccaneers WR Julio Jones is dealing with a partially torn PCL ligament in his knee.

Glazer adds the injury isn’t one that typically requires surgery, it just takes time to recover. Jones missed last week and is a game-time decision to play today against the Packers.

Jones, 33, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in one game for the Bucs and caught three of five targets for 69 yards.