Cardinals Announce Seven Moves, Including Signing C Pat Elflein

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they are signing veteran OL Pat Elflein to a contract.

The team is also signing TE Geoff Swaim, wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis, and LS Jack Coco. In additional moves, the team placed LS Matt Hembrough on injured reserve and released TE Chris Pierce.

Elflein, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed in 2021 and made a base salary of $1,035,000 this past season.

Elflein underwent season-ending hip surgery back in October.

In 2022, Elflein appeared in six games and started each appearance at center.