Cardinals Buzz For Aaron Rodgers ‘Not At All’ Real

There’s been some chatter about the Cardinals as a potential landing spot for QB Aaron Rodgers, who remains unsigned still despite an expectation from the Steelers that he would have committed months ago.

There aren’t many alternatives for Rodgers but Arizona has come up because of their questionable quarterback depth chart and the presence of OC Nathaniel Hackett, one of Rodgers’ good coaching friends.

Still, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss checked in with a source about whether there was any substance to the rumors and was told, “Not at all.”

Despite the connections, it’s hard to see Rodgers wanting to play for a non-contender at this point in his career. The Cardinals have the lowest betting line in the league this year at just 4.5 wins.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Rodgers as the news is available.