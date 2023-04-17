Cardinals Claim DB Jovante Moffatt Off Waivers From Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals officially claimed DB Jovante Moffatt off of waivers from the Falcons on Monday.

Moffatt, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad before eventually getting promoted.

Moffatt bounced back and forth between the Browns practice squad and active roster, appearing in 14 games for the team over the past two seasons. The Jets signed Moffatt to a futures contract in January before waiving him last week.

In 2021, Moffatt appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles.