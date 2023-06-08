Cardinals Claim DB Kyler McMichael, Waive LB Marvin Pierre

The Arizona Cardinals officially claimed DB Kyler McMichael off of waivers from the Bills on Thursday and waived LB Marvin Pierre.

McMichael, 23, originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in May of last year. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts and caught on with the Bills’ practice squad.

Buffalo re-signed him to a futures deal back in January.

During his college career, McMichael recorded 47 tackles, one interception, and seven pass defenses.