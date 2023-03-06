Cardinals Claim G Hayden Howerton Off Waivers From Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed G Hayden Howerton off of waivers from the Patriots on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Howerton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of SMU back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans soon after.

Tennessee waived Howerton coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad toward the end of the season.

The Patriots opted to bring Howeton back on a futures contract this past January. However, he was waived last week.

Howerton has yet to appear in an NFL game.