Cardinals Claim P Ryan Winslow Off Waivers, Release P Tyler Newsome

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday they claimed P Ryan Winslow off waivers from Green Bay and released P Tyler Newsome.

Winslow, 27, originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, but Chicago waived him prior to the start of the season.

Winslow signed with the Cardinals in 2019 and spent the season on and off the team’s practice squad. Arizona released Winslow in September of 2020, but Winslow caught on with the Packers practice squad at the end of the year.

The Packers waived Winslow yesterday.

In his career, Winslow has played in two games, both with the Cardinals in 2019. He recorded six punts for an average of 48.5 yards.