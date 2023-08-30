Cardinals Claim Six Players Off Waivers

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals claimed six players off of waivers on Wednesday.

Cardinals Helmet

The following is the full list of players being claimed:

  1. C Trystan Colon
  2. TE Elijah Higgins
  3. C Keith Ishmael
  4. T Ilm Manning
  5. DB Starling Thomas
  6. DB K’Von Wallace

Wallace, 26, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors. The Eagles selected him with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract that includes a $706,113 signing bonus.

In 2022, Wallace appeared in 17 games and made one start, making 28 total tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply