Cardinals Claim Six Players Off Waivers

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals claimed six players off of waivers on Wednesday.

The following is the full list of players being claimed:

C Trystan Colon TE Elijah Higgins C Keith Ishmael T Ilm Manning DB Starling Thomas DB K’Von Wallace

Wallace, 26, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors. The Eagles selected him with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract that includes a $706,113 signing bonus.

In 2022, Wallace appeared in 17 games and made one start, making 28 total tackles.