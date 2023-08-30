Cardinals Claim Six Players Off Waivers

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals claimed six players off of waivers on Wednesday.
The following is the full list of players being claimed:
- C Trystan Colon
- TE Elijah Higgins
- C Keith Ishmael
- T Ilm Manning
- DB Starling Thomas
- DB K’Von Wallace
Wallace, 26, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors. The Eagles selected him with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract that includes a $706,113 signing bonus.
In 2022, Wallace appeared in 17 games and made one start, making 28 total tackles.
