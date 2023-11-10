Cardinals Confirm Kyler Murray Starting In Week 10

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon confirmed that Kyler Murray is officially set to start Week 10 against the Falcons, per Josh Weinfuss.

Gannon told reporters earlier this week that they were preparing as if Murray is the starter, so this isn’t a big surprise after the quarterback participated in a full week of practice.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona last summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.