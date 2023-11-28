Cardinals Cut Three Including RB Keaontay Ingram

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve waived RB Keaontay Ingram and DL Ben Stille.

The Cardinals also released OL Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.

Ingram, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Cardinals. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3,830,592 contract that included a $170,592 signing bonus.

In 2023, Ingram appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, rushing for 74 yards on 35 carries to go along with four receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.