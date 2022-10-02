Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Playing Despite Receiving Treatment For Irregular Heartbeat

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he received treatment for atrial fibrillation this week but has been cleared to play in Week 4 against the Panthers.
I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.
I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.
That’s it.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022
A-fib is an irregular and usually rapid heartbeat that can increase the risk for other issues like strokes or clots. Watt said his heart was shocked back into a regular rhythm on Thursday.
He was listed as missing practice time with a calf issue this week but was cleared to play.
Watt, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.
Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million last March.
In 2022, Watt has appeared in two games for the Cardinals and recorded three total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass deflection.
