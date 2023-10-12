Cardinals Designate OLB Myjai Sanders To Return

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have designated OLB Myjai Sanders to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Sanders to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Sanders, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and 2020. The Cardinals used the No. 100 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,044,908 contract that included a $849,024 signing bonus.

In 2022, Sanders appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections.