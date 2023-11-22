Cardinals Discussing Contract Extension With WR Marquise Brown

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown said his agent, Tory Dandy, has been having conversations with GM Monti Ossenfort about a potential contract extension.

“It’s been positive both ways,” said Brown, via Bob McManaman. “I want to be in Arizona. The feel from it is they want me here, too. I leave that to my agent and I just do what I’ve got to do on the field.”

Brown, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in 11 games and recorded 45 receptions for 486 yards (10.8 YPR) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.