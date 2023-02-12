Cardinals Expected To Request Interview With Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon After Super Bowl

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are expected to request an interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon this coming week.

Arizona has been quite methodical with its search, which makes sense if they’ve had their eyes on Gannon this whole time. The Cardinals haven’t been allowed to interview Gannon until after the Super Bowl because they missed their window after the season when they were still hiring a GM.

Although Gannon previously indicated he didn’t expect to be leaving Philadelphia, the Cardinals will likely give him something to think about.

Arizona has two other finalists for the job so far: Giants OC Mike Kafka and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo.

Gannon, 40, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.