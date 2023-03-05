Cardinals Expecting C Rodney Hudson To Retire

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Cardinals expect veteran C Rodney Hudson to retire, despite having a non-guaranteed salary of $2.05 million.
He previously restructured his deal with the team back in January which was thought to be a sign he could retire.
Hudson, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.
Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.
However, the Raiders traded him to the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season and he was later placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in 2022.
In 2022, Hudson appeared in and started four games for the Cardinals as their center.
We will have more news on Hudson as it becomes available.
