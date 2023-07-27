Cardinals Give S Budda Baker $2.4M In Bonuses & Incentives

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals recently gave S Budda Baker a raise prior to training camp.

Baker specifically receives $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives to go along with a $300,000 signing bonus.

Rapoport adds that Baker received a raise for next season as well.

Baker requested a trade earlier this offseason due to unhappiness about his contract and the state of the Cardinals’ franchise entering another rebuilding year. He did, however, report in time for minicamp and now training camp.

Baker, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.829 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $1.39 million in 2020 when he agreed to a new four-year, $59 million extension with Arizona.

He is set to make $14.2 million for the 2023 season and currently has two years left on his deal, which includes non-guaranteed base salaries of $13,096,359 in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024.

In 2022, Baker appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 111 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections.