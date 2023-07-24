Cardinals Host Nine Players For Workout

The Arizona Cardinals hosted nine players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

LS Jack Coco WR Davion Davis (signed) WR Kaden Davis OL Pat Elflein WR Justin Hall WR Justin Marshall LS Jordan Ober WR Antoine Wesley RB Damien Williams

Wesley, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in May of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore waived Wesley coming out of the preseason and later added him to their practice squad. The Ravens brought him back on a futures contract in 2020. However, Baltimore declined to tender him a qualifying offer and he signed on with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals then re-signed Wesley to an exclusive rights free-agent contract last offseason. He became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

In 2021, Wesley appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught 19 passes for 208 yards receiving and three touchdowns.