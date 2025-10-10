Cardinals Host P Jack Browning For Tryout

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals hosted P Jack Browning for a tryout on Friday.

The Commanders also worked out Browning last week.

Browning, 23, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived and caught on with the Ravens for camp before being waived again.

Browning spent the 2024 season back and forth from the Buccaneers’ active roster and practice squad.

In 2024, Browning appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and punted 10 times for 425 yards (42.5 YPP).