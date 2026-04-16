Cardinals Hosted Miami OT Francis Mauigoa For Top-30 Visit

Per PHNX Cardinals, the Cardinals recently hosted Miami OT Francis Mauigoa for a top-30 visit.

Mauigoa is thought to be one of the best offensive linemen in the class, and the Cardinals currently hold the third overall pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Mauigoa, 20, was the second-ranked tackle and the sixth-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Miami and played three seasons there, winning All American honors his junior season.

In his collegiate career, Mauigoa appeared in 42 games over three seasons with the Hurricanes.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.