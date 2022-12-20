Cardinals Hosted RB Darrell Henderson For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Arizona Cardinals hosted RB Darrell Henderson for a free-agent visit on Tuesday.

If signed, this would be his third team this year, although Henderson never suited up for the Jaguars after being claimed off waivers from the Rams due to an illness.

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson a few weeks ago. He was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again.

In 2022, Henderson has appeared in 10 games for the Rams and rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 102 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.