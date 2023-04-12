Cardinals Hosting Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are among the teams hosting Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a pre-draft visit.

Smith-Njigba has had a strong pre-draft process after a disappointing final college season where he was limited to just three games with a hamstring injury.

He’s visited with several teams this offseason, including the Texans, Ravens, Falcons, Bills, Bears, Saints, Cowboys, and Panthers.

Smith-Njigba is in the running to be the first receiver drafted with a few other players.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Smith-Njigba, 21, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him ranked as his No. 18 overall player and No. 1 receiver. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Jarvis Landry.

During his three years with the Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba appeared in 22 games and caught 109 passes for 1,691 yards (15.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.