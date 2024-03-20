Cardinals Hosting Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. For Top 30 Visit

According to Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals will host Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. for an official top-30 visit.

Weinfuss notes the Cardinals won’t have a private workout for Harrison Jr., who isn’t participating in his school’s pro day either.

Harrison Jr. is a sure-fire top-five pick, and that gives him the luxury of not having to jump through all the hoops the league normally puts prospects through before the draft.

He appears to be the consensus top receiver in this year’s class and might become the first non-quarterback off the board when Arizona selects at No. 4.

The Giants also hosted Harrison Jr. for a top-30 visit in recent weeks.

Harrison Jr, 21, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-America and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

For his career, Harrison Jr appeared in 38 games at Ohio State and caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns to go along with two rush attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown.

We have Harrison Jr. going to the Cardinals at No. 4 overall in our latest mock draft.