Free agency hits the NFL like a tsunami every March. The first wave crashes the scene for about a week, then things subside into a more regular pattern as teams sort through second and third-wave players.

While there are still some big-name players unsigned as of writing, we know enough about how free agency has impacted the 32 teams to do an updated Post-Free Agency 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Not only have the needs for some teams changed but there have been several trades, including a big one with the Vikings acquiring an additional first-round pick from the Texans.

This might not be the last draft trade the Vikings make, but for now, we’ll just look at how the landscape would shake out if they stayed put.

1 – Chicago Bears (CAR): USC QB Caleb Williams

If there was any doubt — and it seemed like in some portions of the Bears fanbase there was — the trade of QB Justin Fields all but officially cemented the pick. The Bears will draft a new franchise starter with the No. 1 pick and Williams is the best quarterback available in this class.

2 – Washington Commanders: North Carolina QB Drake Maye

The Vikings’ trade will elicit speculation about a trade way up the board for a new franchise starter, perhaps as high as No. 2 overall. It takes two to tango, though, and over the next six weeks we’ll see if Minnesota can find a willing partner.

My bet is they won’t, not in the top three picks. Washington sent a clear signal about their plans for the No. 2 pick with how they handled the quarterback position last week, trading Sam Howell to the Seahawks and signing Marcus Mariota to replace Jacoby Brissett as the veteran backup option. I would fade the notion that signing Mariota indicates a preference between Maye or Daniels, but I’m buying that they didn’t sign Mariota to start, at least not unless the No. 2 pick needs time to sit.

3 – New England Patriots: LSU QB Jayden Daniels

The Patriots are another intriguing potential trade partner for the Vikings, who now have the No. 11 and No. 23 picks to offer on top of a first-round pick in 2025. That’s the precedent that’s been set for a trade into the top three the past few years by teams like the Panthers and 49ers. Might the Patriots be tempted by that package? It does feel possible.

However, the word coming out of the Combine was that the Patriots wanted to draft their own franchise starter with this pick. Their actions since then support that, signing Brissett who’s very good in his particular role as an experienced backup, mentor and bridge quarterback, but is not a long-term starter.

We’ve seen some teams pivot from previous plans over the past few weeks, so it’s important to point out this is still a fluid time of year. The Patriots still have some evaluation to go through for the remaining quarterback prospects, and they don’t control which one of the top three will be available when they pick, so this process matters. If the Patriots aren’t comfortable with either Maye or Daniels, and the Vikings are, they could take the haul and work to build up the team around a different future starter, either later in this class or next year.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 4 – Arizona Cardinals: Ohio State WRJr.

Get used to the top four picks being chalky, with three quarterbacks and then the top receiver coming off the board. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort could be tempted by a trade down the board, particularly if he doesn’t see a massive difference between Harrison and the other top receiver prospects or has his sights set on a different position. Harrison feels too good to pass up on, however, and Arizona has certainly acted like a team that plans to hit the position hard in the draft by trading away WR Rondale Moore and not re-signing WR Marquise Brown.

5 – Los Angeles Chargers: LSU WR Malik Nabers

My hunch right now, six weeks from the draft, is this pick is the most likely to be moved between now and when the clock starts at the end of April. The Chargers need picks to fuel their rebuild, and there should be a market. The Vikings could come up this high to take a quarterback. You could also see a team move up for one of these top three receivers. Wide receiver is one of the new premium positions, and there’s a trio who stand head and shoulders above a deep class.

The Chargers need help at receiver, too, after trading away Keenan Allen and cutting Mike Williams. Even if new HC Jim Harbaugh plans to be run-heavy on offense, some threats out wide beyond Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston are needed. All of this points to someone like Nabers in this slot.

6 – New York Giants: Washington WR Rome Odunze

A quarterback is worth keeping an eye on here. The Giants have done extensive homework on this class and clearly have doubts about Daniel Jones‘ long-term viability. A trade up would be costly and someone slipping out of the top three picks feels less likely with Minnesota poised to jump up the board. But if the Giants love someone like Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, they could take the plunge here.

Absent that, continuing to add to the offense makes a lot of sense. The Giants were able to address the offensive line in free agency, adding two new starters for the right side in G Jon Runyan and RT Jermaine Eluemunor, the latter of whom can also play guard. That gives them some flexibility with former first-round RT Evan Neal, who has struggled in his first two seasons. A move to guard could be in the cards. It also frees them up to take Odunze, who looks like a bonafide No. 1 receiver with his underrated athleticism, smooth route running and tacky hands.

7 – Tennessee Titans: Notre Dame LT Joe Alt

I think the Titans will still dip into this draft class at receiver. Both DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley are getting up there in age even if Ridley just signed a huge deal, and the new regime has no allegiance to former first-round WR Treylon Burks. If one of the top three wideouts slips to this pick, Tennessee could still pounce, but signs are pointing toward a tackle at this point.

Alt seems to be the early consensus top option here. He’s built an impressive resume at Notre Dame and he’s both massive (6-9, 321 at the Combine) and phenomenally athletic. He’ll sacrifice some leverage being that tall but that’s imposing length for pass rushers to try and get around on the blind side.

8 – Atlanta Falcons: Alabama DE Dallas Turner

The Falcons poured resources into their offense during free agency, not only signing QB Kirk Cousins but adding a new No. 2 receiver for him in Darnell Mooney. That frees them up to bolster the defense with the No. 8 pick and they could land the top edge rusher in the class, whoever they decide that is. Right now the general consensus gives the edge to Turner due to his youth, upside and athleticism.

9 – Chicago Bears: Penn State LT Olu Fashanu

Chicago is a team I think would love to move in either direction, with maybe a lean toward down since the team has just a few picks left in this class. If the Bears moved up, it’d probably be for one of the top receivers to pair with Williams, but they’ve hit the position already by trading a 4th for WR Keenan Allen. If they move down, it could be with a team looking to either jump the line for a quarterback or to jump the Jets for an offensive playmaker, like a tackle. Fashanu profiles as a true blindside protector and would either be an upgrade for the Bears over current LT Braxton Jones or another team.

10 – New York Jets: Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga

The Jets gave themselves some insurance at tackle by signing LT Tyron Smith and trading for RT Morgan Moses. Both were strong starters last year but both missed time to injury and both are 33. A long-term solution is still needed, and one of the top tackles should still be on the board here.

11 – Minnesota Vikings: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

To ruminate on the Vikings’ trade for a moment; collecting an additional first-round pick would seem to indicate they’re amassing assets for a blockbuster trade up the board for a quarterback. Right now it doesn’t seem like a team in the top three would be willing to move down, unless the Vikings gauged the market before trading with the Texans and the reciprocal interest they found is what set all the wheels in motion. They also might have just thought the deal with Houston represented good value, as all it cost was a future second to move Minnesota’s 2024 second into the first.

The Vikings could also be targeting McCarthy. There’s persistent smoke that the NFL is much higher on McCarthy than the draftniks and general public. We’ll have to wait a while to see if there’s fire behind all this smoke, however. The error bands for quarterback draft stock can be huge because a team’s need at the position is so binary. The Vikings might need to trade up to secure McCarthy but that would be more to block teams behind them than to leapfrog anyone, with the possible exception of the Giants.

12 – Denver Broncos: Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Denver’s in an interesting position with a huge need at quarterback, but this could be too early for what would be the QB5, and they’ve spent so many assets trading up over the years that it’d be tough to do it again. Instead, Broncos HC Sean Payton could look to continue building up the roster, and Bowers is the best playmaker left on the board. There will be questions about his size and he could really use a strong personal pro day to alleviate those concerns, but landing with a coach like Payton who can put players in positions to highlight their strengths would be ideal for Bowers.

13 – Las Vegas Raiders: Toledo QB Quinyon Mitchell

The Raiders have indicated they want to add a No. 1 cornerback to the secondary. This is a bad year to need help at corner, however, at least with the free agent and trade market being slim. Fortunately, there are some options in the draft and Mitchell has been one of the biggest risers of the process so far. The only real question about him is the level of competition he faced at Toledo, and his performance at the Senior Bowl went a long way toward answering those. He’s big, fast and feisty, exactly what the Raiders need.

14 – New Orleans Saints: Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

The Saints could go a bunch of different ways here, including tackle, pass rusher, receiver or defensive tackle. However, cornerback is a major need if New Orleans follows through and trades CB Marshon Lattimore after June 1. Using their first pick on a cornerback would be a clear indication that’s what the Saints intend to do, teaming the rookie up with a strong duo of Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo.

15 – Indianapolis Colts: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Indianapolis has been poking around the receiver market a bit, and it could be a priority for them in the draft. Colts GM Chris Ballard loves big athletes, and Thomas checks those boxes in a resounding way. Thomas measured in at 6-3, 209 at the Combine and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. He’d be a big outside target for QB Anthony Richardson to stretch the field and open up space for fellow WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs to operate.

16 – Seattle Seahawks: Washington OL Troy Fautanu

The Seahawks have a gaping hole at guard after losing Damien Lewis to the Panthers. Both tackle spots are set but the interior needs work, especially since QB Geno Smith is at his best with a sturdy line in front of him. Guard isn’t typically viewed as a premium position worthy of a mid-first-round investment. But it’s becoming more important as evidenced by all the money thrown around at guards in free agency, and Seahawks GM John Schneider has never been a stickler for positional value anyway. Fautanu’s a terrific player who arguably could survive at tackle, maybe even thrive. There are far fewer questions about his projection at guard in NFL circles, though.

17 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

Receiver has become a bigger need after failing to re-sign Ridley but Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has a long history of not drafting receivers, especially high in the draft. Cornerback is another glaring need as Jacksonville remakes that room for new DC Ryan Nielsen. Wiggins is light in the trousers but blindingly fast and a sticky cover guy.

Byron Murphy II 18 – Cincinnati Bengals: Texas DTII

Truthfully this is probably too low for Murphy, a former running back who displays that athleticism on defense now. He’s been a big riser during the pre-draft process and has great odds to be the first defensive tackle selected. The Bengals are undergoing a transition at defensive tackle, and Murphy has the potential to be a new centerpiece for their defensive line.

19 – Los Angeles Rams: UCLA DE Laiatu Latu

I just love the fit between the Rams and Latu. Call it a gut feeling. Latu isn’t the most athletic edge rusher in this class but he meets most of the important thresholds. His superpower is how advanced he is technically as a rusher. The Rams sorely need disruptors on defense as they enter the post-Aaron Donald era, and Latu could help build onto the young core the team started developing last season.

20 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

DeJean feels like too good of a player to let slip too far even if he’s a tweener with questions about where he fits best between cornerback and safety. The Steelers love good football players and DeJean is just a good football player. Pittsburgh has a need at both corner and safety, so finding a place for DeJean to settle into should just be a matter of time.

21 – Miami Dolphins: Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Miami took some serious hits in free agency to the interior of both its offensive and defensive lines. Reinforcing those areas through the draft should be a major priority, even if it means dedicating suboptimal positional value with the Dolphins’ first-round pick. Powers-Johnson would start somewhere on the offensive line, either at center or guard. He has experience playing both and would help the Dolphins continue to try and keep a positive ecosystem on offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa

22 – Philadelphia Eagles: Florida State DE Jared Verse

Verse tore up the Combine and tested much better than I expected him to, which could mean he’ll be long gone before this pick. At 6-4 and 254 pounds, he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and finished with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.53, which is elite. On tape, he plays with relentless power and effort, even though he was less productive in 2023 than 2022.

If he slips this far, the Eagles would likely race to the podium. There’s a lot of long-term uncertainty about their defensive end group with both Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick being shopped and DE Brandon Graham on a one-year deal. Eagles GM Howie Roseman believes in keeping the edge-rushing group stocked, so the value would be too much to turn down here.

23 – Minnesota Vikings (HOU): Illinois DT Johnny Newton

The Vikings have put a lot more resources into the defense this offseason, which makes sense. The unit has not only been the weak spot for the team over the past two seasons, but it will need to carry more of the weight as the offense navigates a changing of the guard at quarterback. Minnesota went after upgrades at edge rusher and linebacker in free agency, which leaves defensive tackle and cornerback on the wish list for the draft.

The board shaped up better for defensive tackle than corner, with Newton sliding a bit from some of the projections earlier in the process because he hasn’t been able to test while dealing with an injury. His versatility and disruption at Illinois should help him stand out to Vikings DC Brian Flores.

24 – Dallas Cowboys: Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

I have no clue what the Cowboys are doing this offseason. I think they’ll want to invest in the trenches again with their first-round pick, which is an area they’ve had a lot of success. The offensive line needs two new starters at left tackle and center. Guyton is viewed as a project but he’s incredibly athletic, and Dallas has had success with this archetype in the past.

25 – Green Bay Packers: Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper

The Packers don’t actually have a ton of needs, and their biggest needs are at non-premium positions like safety and linebacker. If there’s going to be a first-round linebacker in this class, Cooper would be the top candidate. He’s not the biggest but he’s rangy and scored a 9.34 RAS. He’s also scheduled to take a 30 visit with Green Bay, which tends to lean on those when stacking their draft board.

26 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Penn State OLB Chop Robinson

Cornerback is arguably a bigger need than edge rusher but Tampa Bay could use some help up front after saying goodbye to OLB Shaq Barrett this offseason. Right now they have Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby. Robinson would be an explosive third rusher to this duo. At under 6-4 and 254 pounds, Robinson is on the small side for an edge rusher. But he’s outrageously quick and can turn the corner like lightning. He ran a 4.48 40 and a 4.25 short shuttle, which was the second-fastest among edge rushers at the Combine.

27 – Arizona Cardinals: Missouri DL Darius Robinson

The Cardinals still have a ton of needs and could go a lot of different ways with this pick, like cornerback or interior offensive line. Edge rusher is another possibility but it’s not a particularly great class. The value lines up a little better with Robinson, who would play either three-tech or five-tech most likely. He was one of the standouts at the Senior Bowl and has gotten buzz as a late first-round option for a few teams.

The Cardinals spent big in free agency on the defensive line but those should be viewed as patches. Robinson is a long-term solution.

28 – Buffalo Bills: Texas WR Xavier Worthy

NFL teams crave speed, especially with how defenses have worked so hard to cap explosive plays in the passing game. So you can bet Worthy setting the 40-yard dash record at the Combine will draw some attention even with how light he weighed. The NFL is becoming more and more tolerant of receivers under 180 pounds. For a Bills teams that has said one of its top priorities is getting more explosive plays on offense, it’s hard to find a more explosive player than Worthy.

29 – Detroit Lions: Duke OL Graham Barton

Keeping the offensive line the strength of the team should be a priority for the Lions this offseason, and while they kept G Graham Glasgow they lost G Jonah Jackson to free agency. They also need a contingency plan for C Frank Ragnow, whose mind is willing but whose body could fail him sooner rather than later.

Barton is a tough, versatile lineman who has experience playing all five spots up front. His best NFL projection is probably guard or center, however. He fits the profile of player the Lions tend to gravitate toward.

30 – Baltimore Ravens: Alabama OT JC Latham

The Ravens love taking players from Alabama, or at least they did while Nick Saban was the head coach, and they also love taking players who slip down the board, especially when they fill a position of need. The stars align for Baltimore here with Latham, a massive right tackle prospect who would replace Moses and potentially even be a long-term developmental option for the other side if LT Ronnie Stanley falls out of the plans.

31 – San Francisco 49ers: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

McKinstry had some questions about his speed to answer during the pre-draft process, which is why his foot injury that has prevented him from testing could be dangerous for his draft stock. Some schemes will put less of a premium on that, however, including the 49ers. McKinstry fits the mold of cornerback they like and this position might have been one of the biggest weaknesses for the 49ers last year.

32 – Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia OT Amarius Mims

PSA if you’re an author of mock drafts. Start mocking a tackle to the Chiefs here, especially after they signed Hollywood Brown. Tackle is a much bigger need than receiver and the board happens to align well, with plenty of pass-catching depth for the Chiefs to dip into later.

Mims is a huge developmental prospect who barely played due to recurring injuries in college, but he has size and athleticism that just can’t be taught. Kansas City would need a stopgap at left tackle but can probably find a player to help bring Mims along slowly.