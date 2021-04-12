Cardinals Hosting RB James Conner For Visit

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that free agent RB James Conner is visiting with the Cardinals on Monday.

This is the first reported interest in Conner since the free agent market opened last month.

The Cardinals could really use another running back to go with Chase Edmonds and Conner is clearly one of the best available options at this point.

Conner, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

Conner is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Conner appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and rushed for 721 yards on 169 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 35 receptions for 215 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.