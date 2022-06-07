Cardinals In Contact With Veteran CB Robert Alford

According to Howard Balzer of SI.com, Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury says the team remains in contact with veteran CB Robert Alford and hopes he re-signs with the team prior to training camp.

The team had previously hosted Alford for a visit back in March but recently went through the tragedy of losing young CB Jeff Gladney. Kingsbury spoke about the situation with Balzer:

“We’re definitely looking,” Kingsbury said. “That’s a tragic situation and we understand that, but we’re always trying to improve our roster. And that’s a position that we’d like to bring in a few more veteran players that we could before training camp, and so we’ll see what’s out there in the next couple of weeks. We’ve been in contact with Rob and we’ll just kind of see how that plays out.”

Alford, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He finished the second year of a four-year, $38 million dollar contract that included $21 million guaranteed when the Falcons released him.

The Cardinals later signed Alford to a three-year, $22.5 million deal worth up to $24 million and including $13.5 million guaranteed in 2019.

Arizona released him in March of last year before re-signing him a few days later.

In 2021, Alford appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 37 total tackles including one tackle for loss, one interception, and four pass defenses.

We will have more information on Alford as it becomes available.