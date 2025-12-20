Cardinals Likely To Bring Back HC Jonathan Gannon?

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill remains supportive of HC Jonathan Gannon, and given the team’s injuries and quarterback situation, is likely to return next season.

Gannon’s job security has come under scrutiny, as Arizona has taken a significant step back in his third season in charge. Being without QB Kyler Murray, whether it was a true benching or impacted by his injury, hasn’t helped.

Gannon, 42, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

He spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021, while the Cardinals hired him as head coach in 2023.

During his time as the Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon has a record of 15-29 through three years with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Gannon as the news is available.