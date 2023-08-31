Cardinals Make Five Moves Including Placing OT Dennis Daley On IR

The Arizona Cardinals officially made five roster moves on Thursday including placing OT Dennis Daley on injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Cardinals waived G Lachavious Simmons from injured reserve with a settlement.

from injured reserve with a settlement. Cardinals placed OT Dennis Daley and LB Myjai Sanders on injured reserve.

and LB on injured reserve. Cardinals signed DB Divaad Wilson to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Cardinals claimed G Carter O’Donnell off waivers from the Colts.

Daley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $1.75 million contract that included $735,000 guaranteed when Carolina traded him to the Titans in August of last year.

In 2022, Daley appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and started 15 times.