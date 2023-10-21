Cardinals Make Four Moves Including Activating S Budda Baker From IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Budda Baker from injured reserve and CB Garrett Williams from the non-football injury list for their Week 7 game.

The Cardinals also elevated RB Damien Williams and CB Bobby Price to their active roster.

Baker, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.829 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $1.39 million in 2020 when he agreed to a new four-year, $59 million extension with Arizona.

He is set to make $14.2 million for the 2023 season and currently has two years left on his deal, which includes non-guaranteed base salaries of $13,096,359 in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024.

In 2023, Baker has appeared in one game and recorded five tackles.