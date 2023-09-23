Cardinals Make Four Roster Moves

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are placing DT Carlos Watkins on injured reserve with a bicep injury and are signing DT Roy Lopez to the practice squad.

The team is also cutting DL Jacob Slade from the practice squad and elevating DT Ben Stille for Week 3.

Watkins, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston.

Watkins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. Dallas brought him back this last offseason but added him to their practice squad at the start of the season.

Watkins spent time on and off the Cowboys active roster and practice squad last year.

In 2022, Watkins appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.