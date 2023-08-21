Cardinals Make Three Moves Including Releasing P Matt Haack

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves on Monday for the final week of the preseason.

The full list of moves includes:

Cardinals signed RB Stevie Scott .

. Cardinals released P Matt Haack .

. Cardinals waived/injured OL Lachavious Simmons.

Haack, 29, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals this past May.

In 2022, Haack appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and totaled 3,133 yards on 70 attempts (44.8 YPA) which includes 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.