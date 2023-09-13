Cardinals Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official site, the Cardinals are placing S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad injured reserve and signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Moffatt, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad before eventually getting promoted.

Moffatt bounced back and forth between the Browns practice squad and active roster, appearing in 14 games for the team over the past two seasons. The Jets signed Moffatt to a futures contract in January before waiving him. He signed with the Cardinals back in April but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Moffatt appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles.