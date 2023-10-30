Cardinals Not Shopping QB Kyler Murray

Dianna Russini reports that the Cardinals are not shopping QB Kyler Murray and expect him to play in the next few weeks, even though some teams may be interested in him.

Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals will take their time in bringing Murray back into the lineup despite designating him to return from the PUP list.

Murray could play in Week 9 against the Browns. However, Rapoport notes Week 10 against the Falcons on November 12 might be a more realistic expectation.

Adam Schefter adds the Cardinals are comfortable taking on the injury risk with Murray because they want to see him play and evaluate what they have. There had been some speculation Arizona would shelve Murray entirely to prevent being on the hook for his injury guarantees in 2025.

Instead, the Cardinals will have a little less than half a season to gauge Murray’s recovery and his fit in the offense. How that goes will determine a lot, and Rapoport mentions at this point it’s fair to say all options are on the table.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona last summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.