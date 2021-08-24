Cardinals Place DL Jack Crawford On IR, Cut Three

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve placed DL Jack Crawford on injured reserve and released OL Branden Bowen and DL David Parry.

The Cardinals also waived LB Jamell Garcia-Williams with an injury designation.

Arizona is now officially down to 80 players. 

Crawford, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Raiders waived him.

The Cowboys signed him a few days later and he finished out his contract in 2016 before re-signing to a one-year deal with Dallas. From there, he signed a three-year, $8.8 million with the Falcons.

The Titans signed Crawford to a contract last year. He just recently joined the Cardinals a few weeks ago. 

In 2020, Crawford appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

 

