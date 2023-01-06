Cardinals Place DL Jonathan Ledbetter & S Chris Banjo On Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals are placing DL Jonathan Ledbetter and S Chris Banjo on the injured reserve, per Darren Urban of the team’s official site.

Ledbetter, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, Miami placed Ledbetter on injured reserve earlier on in the season with an ankle injury.

He eventually reverted to the non-football injury list and was cut loose in September 2021. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad shortly after and re-signed him to a futures deal in February of last year.

In 2022, Ledbetter appeared in 14 games and recorded 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.