Cardinals Placing QB Kyler Murray On PUP List

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals will place QB Kyler Murray on the active/PUP list to open training camp on Wednesday.

No surprise here as Murray is working his way back from a torn ACL. It will, however, be interesting to see where Murray is at come the start of the regular season, as he could remain on the PUP list for the first six weeks of the season if he’s not close to returning.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.