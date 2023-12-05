Cardinals Promote DL Naquan Jones, Re-Sign WR Dan Chisena

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have promoted DL Naquan Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team also re-signed WR Dan Chisena to the practice squad, filling the open slot.

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans a few weeks later.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster, where he’s been ever since.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded eight total tackles.

Chisena, 26, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2020. He has spent the last three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal in January but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts before joining the practice squad in Arizona.

In 2022, Chisena appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.