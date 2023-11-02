Cardinals Promote RB Tony Jones To Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have promoted RB Tony Jones to the active roster.

The team filled the resulting vacancy on the practice squad by signing DT Kendal Vickers.

Jones, 25, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

He later signed a futures deal with the Saints and made the 53-man roster heading into the 2021 NFL season. The Saints opted to waive Jones, but he was picked up by the Seahawks just a couple of days later.

Jones lasted just a couple of weeks in Seattle before he was waived. The Seahawks decided to bring him back to their practice squad back in January. Denver signed him to a contract in March before letting him go coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Saints. The Cardinals claimed him off of waivers earlier this month and later re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in four games for the Saints and rushed for 70 yards on 21 carries to go along with four receptions for 21 yards and two touchdowns.