Cardinals & Raiders Request To Interview Rams OC Mike LaFleur

Peter Schrager reports that the Cardinals and Raiders have both requested to interview Rams OC Mike LaFleur and will do so this week.

The following list is a look at the Cardinals’ current head coaching candidates:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

This list reflects the Raiders’ coaching candidates up to this point:

Vikings DC Brian Flores

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

LaFleur, 38, began coaching at Elmhurst back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He later held jobs at Saint Joseph’s and Davidson before taking his first NFL job with the Browns as an intern in 2013.

From there, LaFleur spent two seasons with the Falcons before he was hired by the 49ers as their WRs coach. San Francisco promoted him to passing game coordinator in 2020, and he was hired by the Jets as their offensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2024, the Rams hired LaFleur as their offensive coordinator.

