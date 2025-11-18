Cardinals RB Emari Demercado Has High-Ankle Sprain

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cardinals RB Emari Demercado is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will miss the team’s matchup with the Jaguars this Sunday.

Demercado, 26, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of TCU back in 2023.

He signed a three-year, $2.71 million contract that included a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

In 2025, Demercado has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and rushed 31 times for 241 yards (7.8 YPC) and no touchdowns. He’s also caught eight passes for 64 yards and one touchdown.

