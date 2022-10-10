Cardinals Re-Sign TE Maxx Williams To Practice Squad, Release WR C.J. Board

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad and released WR C.J. Board in a corresponding move.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- OL Danny Isidora
- DL Manny Jones
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption)
- CB Jace Whittaker
- DL Antwaun Woods
- LB Chandler Wooten
- S Josh Thomas
- OL Badara Traore
- NT Andrew Brown
- WR Javon Wims
- G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
- WR Stanley Berryhill
- DB Nate Hairston
- S Chris Banjo
- K Matt Ammendola
- G Koda Martin
- TE Maxx Williams
Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.
Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal.
In 2022, Williams has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
