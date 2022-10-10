Cardinals Re-Sign TE Maxx Williams To Practice Squad, Release WR C.J. Board

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad and released WR C.J. Board in a corresponding move.

We have re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad and have released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 10, 2022

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

OL Danny Isidora DL Manny Jones TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption) CB Jace Whittaker DL Antwaun Woods LB Chandler Wooten S Josh Thomas OL Badara Traore NT Andrew Brown WR Javon Wims G Lachavious Simmons (Injured) WR Stanley Berryhill DB Nate Hairston S Chris Banjo K Matt Ammendola G Koda Martin TE Maxx Williams

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.