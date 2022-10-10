Cardinals Re-Sign TE Maxx Williams To Practice Squad, Release WR C.J. Board

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad and released WR C.J. Board in a corresponding move. 

Arizona’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. OL Danny Isidora
  2. DL Manny Jones
  3. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption)
  4. CB Jace Whittaker
  5. DL Antwaun Woods
  6. LB Chandler Wooten
  7. S Josh Thomas
  8. OL Badara Traore
  9. NT Andrew Brown
  10. WR Javon Wims
  11. G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
  12. WR Stanley Berryhill
  13. DB Nate Hairston
  14. S Chris Banjo
  15. K Matt Ammendola
  16. G Koda Martin
  17. TE Maxx Williams

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019. 

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded any statistics. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply