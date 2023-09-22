Cardinals Release DB Jovante Moffatt From Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals officially released DB Jovante Moffatt from their practice squad with a settlement.

Here’s the Cardinals’ updated practice squad:

Moffatt, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad before eventually getting promoted.

Moffatt bounced back and forth between the Browns practice squad and active roster, appearing in 14 games for the team over the past two seasons. The Jets signed Moffatt to a futures contract in January before waiving him in April.

The Cardinals claimed Moffatt off waivers and eventually added him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Moffatt appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles.