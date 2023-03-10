Cardinals Releasing OLB Markus Golden

Jordan Schultz reports that the Cardinals are releasing OLB Markus Golden.

The Cardinals have already confirmed the news.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Golden will free up $3,080,000 of available cap space while creating $1.08 million in dead money.

Golden, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants after testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

New York used the unrestricted free agent tender on Golden in 2020, which paid him around $5.1 million for the 2020 season as a 110 percent increase from his prior and a $1 million incentive.

However, the Giants traded Golden back to the Cardinals midseason for a late-round pick. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year extension through 2023 worth up to $6.5 million last year.