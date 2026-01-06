Cardinals Request HC Interview With Patriots Pass Game Coordinator Thomas Brown

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Cardinals have requested to interview Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown for their head coach job.

Here’s an updated list of Arizona’s candidates:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

Brown, 39, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator but he lasted just one year in Carolina, along with the rest of the coaching staff. The Bears hired him as the passing game coordinator and he was promoted to offensive coordinator and then interim head coach last season.

He joined the Patriots’ staff as pass game coordinator in January of last year.