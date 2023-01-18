Cardinals Request Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head-coaching job on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ job:

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores (Requested)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Glenn, 49, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2021, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 29 in yards allowed, No. 31 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.