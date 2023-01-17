Cardinals Request To Interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero For HC Job

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have requested to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ job:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores (Requested)

He’s also interviewed for the vacancies with the Broncos, Texans, and Colts. The Falcons also looked to interview him for the defensive coordinator job, but Denver denied their request.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

