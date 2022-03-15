Cardinals Restructure WR DeAndre Hopkins, Create $7.1M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals have restructured WR DeAndre Hopkins‘ contract.

Arizona converted a $10.65 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $7.1 million in additional cap space for 2022.

Hopkins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

In 2021, Hopkins appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 42 of 63 targets for 572 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.