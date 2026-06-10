Cardinals Rookie DL Kaleb Proctor Could Miss Entire Year With Torn Meniscus

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur revealed that fourth-round DL Kaleb Proctor suffered a torn meniscus and could miss the entire 2026 season, per Josh Weinfuss.

It’s an unfortunate break for Arizona and Proctor before making his NFL debut. He’ll be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

Proctor has yet to sign his four-year rookie contract.

Proctor, 22, was a no-star recruit and wasn’t ranked in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Southeastern Louisiana and remained there for four years. He earned Southland Player of the Year and First Team All-Southland honors in 2025, and was Second Team All-Southland in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 14 defensive tackle in this year’s draft class.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,666,028 rookie contract that includes a $1,286,028 signing bonus.

During his college career, Proctor appeared in 48 games and recorded 134 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.