Cardinals RT Jonah Williams Expected To Miss Time With Knee Injury

According to Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals RT Jonah Williams is expected to miss “some time” after suffering a knee injury in Week 1.

Fowler also reports Arizona is still sorting through the severity of Williams’ knee injury and determine his timeline of recovery.

Williams, 26, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted this offseason and caught on with the Cardinals in March.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 17 starts at right tackle.

We’ll provide more information on Williams’ injury as the news becomes available.